SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.15-11.65 EPS.

SNX stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.82. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.75.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.