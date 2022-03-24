SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $107.84. 6,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.75.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

