SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-15.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

NYSE SNX traded down $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

