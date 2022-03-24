Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Shares Down 1%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

About Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

