Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tanzanian Gold’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tanzanian Gold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.82. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

