Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tanzanian Gold’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tanzanian Gold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)
Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tanzanian Gold (TRX)
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanzanian Gold (TRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.