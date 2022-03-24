TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,304 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.99 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

