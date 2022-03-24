TD Securities Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.32.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.