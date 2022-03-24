TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $57,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.39 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.