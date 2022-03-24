Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.66. 885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.