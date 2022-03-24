Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Teleflex stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.63. 4,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.54 and its 200-day moving average is $340.93.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

