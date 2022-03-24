Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 133,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,055 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

