Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Down 2.1%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 42,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 24,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.36 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

