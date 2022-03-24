Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Down 2.1%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 42,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 24,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.36 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.
Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.