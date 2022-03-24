Tether Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.57 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $80.92 billion and approximately $76.57 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.70 or 0.07094434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.70 or 1.00005421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044629 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 84,305,585,157 coins and its circulating supply is 80,884,735,689 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

