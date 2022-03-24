TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

