The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.83. 37,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.42 and its 200-day moving average is $362.62. The company has a market cap of $329.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.99 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

