The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38). Approximately 75,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 109,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.56 ($0.36).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.90. The company has a market capitalization of £19.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

