The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38). Approximately 75,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 109,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.56 ($0.36).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.90. The company has a market capitalization of £19.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.
About The Ince Group (LON:INCE)
