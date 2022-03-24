The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will post $931.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $970.79 million. Middleby posted sales of $758.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

Middleby stock opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.76. Middleby has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Middleby by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Middleby by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Middleby by 1.3% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

