The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.82. 5,531,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,728,507. The stock has a market cap of $364.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

