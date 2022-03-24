The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Patrick K. Callahan Sells 3,231 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.
About Progressive (Get Rating)
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
