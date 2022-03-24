The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Patrick K. Callahan Sells 3,231 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $114.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

