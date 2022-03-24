The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,139. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 56,896 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

