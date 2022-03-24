The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.64. 8,761,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.