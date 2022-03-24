Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.44

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

