Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.44

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.
The company has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
