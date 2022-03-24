Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 18.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.54. 4,116,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,897,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.
TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.80.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.10.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
