Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Shares Down 0.3%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

