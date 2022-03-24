Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 9,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $707.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

