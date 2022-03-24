Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 4.5%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03). 13,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 477,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of £12.04 million and a P/E ratio of -10.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.43.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

