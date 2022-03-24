TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $776,867.54 and approximately $59,001.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,894.38 or 1.00037701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00066075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.