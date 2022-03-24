Tornado Cash Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $47.57 or 0.00108289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and $35.44 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.54 or 0.07042577 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,877.66 or 0.99889409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043935 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

