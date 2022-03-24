Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 26,223,555 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35.
Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)
Further Reading
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.