Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $983.95

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 983.95 ($12.95) and traded as low as GBX 970 ($12.77). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.30), with a volume of 24,821 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 949.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 983.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £297.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.
