Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $983.95

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 983.95 ($12.95) and traded as low as GBX 970 ($12.77). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.30), with a volume of 24,821 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 949.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 983.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £297.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Tracsis alerts:

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.