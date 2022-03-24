Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 69,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical volume of 3,932 call options.

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

