Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

