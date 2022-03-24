Traders Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Shares of JCI opened at $64.76 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,493,000 after purchasing an additional 403,925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,788,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

