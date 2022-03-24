Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 19.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

