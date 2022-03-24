Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 113.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE COOK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 217,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Traeger by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 608,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

