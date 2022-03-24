Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

COOK traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 217,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Traeger by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 608,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

