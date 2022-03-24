Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.31 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $60.31 million and $30.12 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,971.67 or 1.00026757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,349,045 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.