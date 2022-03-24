Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Shares Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 9,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD)

Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

