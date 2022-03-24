Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 1.2%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 224,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 376,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market cap of C$67.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

