Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.