Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.60

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.60 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 53.84 ($0.71). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.70), with a volume of 9,426,760 shares changing hands.

TLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £762.88 million and a PE ratio of -12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.60.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,074.25).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

