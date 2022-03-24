Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Shares Up 1.8%

Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.17. 4,243,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,902,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

