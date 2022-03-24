Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $206,898.10 and approximately $2,935.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.54 or 0.07042577 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,877.66 or 0.99889409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

