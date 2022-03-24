Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $234,542.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $724,766.15 and $234,542.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012075 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00248677 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

