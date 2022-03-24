Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.56 and a 200 day moving average of $381.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

