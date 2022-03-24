Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 38,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,181,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

UGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

