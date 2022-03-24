Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.95). 7,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 17,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.04 ($4.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £819.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Uniphar’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 174,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.41), for a total transaction of £584,997.10 ($770,138.36).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

