uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $41.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,062.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $133.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.86 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uniQure.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $16.76 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $778.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

