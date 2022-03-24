United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $354.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

