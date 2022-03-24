US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of USF opened at GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Thursday. US Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.98.
US Solar Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
